Russia attacked Ukraine with over 150 drones. How the air defense worked

On the night of September 24, the Russian army attacked Ukraine with 152 “Shahed”, “Gerbera”, and other types of drones. Approximately 80 of them were “Shahed”.

This is reported by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

This time, the Russians launched drones from the territory of temporarily occupied Crimea, as well as from such Russian destinations as Kursk, Oryol, Millerovo, Shatalovo, and Primorsko-Akhtarsk.

The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine.

Ukrainian air defense neutralized 126 enemy “Shahed”, “Gerbera” UAVs and drones of other types in the north, south, east and center of the country.

Another 26 attack UAVs fell in seven places, with debris recorded in two.

