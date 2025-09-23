Russia attacked Ukraine with three ballistic missiles and over 100 drones

On the night of September 23, the Russian army attacked Ukraine with three “Iskander-M”/KN-23 ballistic missiles and 115 “Shahed”, “Gerbera”, and other types of drones. Approximately 60 of them were “Shahed”.

The Air Force reports this.

This time, the Russians launched air targets from the territory of temporarily occupied Ukrainian Crimea, as well as from such Russian destinations as Kursk, Oryol, Millerovo, Shatalovo, and Primorsko-Akhtarsk.

The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine.

Ukrainian air defense neutralized 103 enemy “Shahed” and “Gerbera” UAVs and other types in the north, south, and east of the country.

Missiles and 12 more drones hit 6 places, and debris fell in 8 more.

