Khreshchatyk Street will be closed every day at 09:00 for a national minute of silence

Khreshchatyk Street in Kyiv will be closed every day at 09:00 for a national minute of silence.

This was reported by the head of the Kyiv City Military Administration Tymur Tkachenko.

He says that Khreshchatyk Street will begin to be blocked by the end of the week, he is already preparing such an order.

The patrol police, the Traffic Management Center, the Department of Transport, and units responsible for community communications will receive appropriate instructions.

"Khreschatyk [Street] is the heart of the capital. And the capital is the heart and an example for all of Ukraine. I expect not understanding, but respect for those who gave their lives for our lives," Tkachenko wrote.

On March 16, 2022, Volodymyr Zelensky introduced a nationwide minute of silence every day at 09:00 to honour the memory of those who died as a result of the Russian Federationʼs armed aggression against Ukraine.

