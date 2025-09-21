European Commission President von der Leyen responds to reports of her candidacy for German presidency

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen does not yet plan to run for president of Germany.

She said this in an interview with Le Soir.

On August 25, Spiegel reported that German Chancellor Friedrich Merz is considering nominating Ursula von der Leyen as a candidate for German president in the 2027 elections.

Journalists asked the President of the European Commission to say whether she will see out the term of office of the President of the European Commission until the end, that is, until 2029.

“Yes! I am fully dedicated to my duties as President of the Commission and am not ready to take on any other responsibilities,” she said.

If von der Leyen were to win the election, she would become the first woman in German history to hold this position. She had previously been the first female defense minister of Germany and the first female president of the European Commission.

