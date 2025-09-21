Russia attacked Ukraine with over 50 drones. There were hits

On the night of September 21, the Russian army attacked Ukraine with 54 Shahed, Gerber, and other types of drones. About 30 of them were Shahed.

This is reported by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

This time, the Russians launched drones from such Russian destinations as Kursk, Millerovo, Bryansk, and Primorsko-Akhtarsk.

The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine.

Ukrainian air defense neutralized 33 enemy Shahed, Gerber and other types of drones in the north, east and center of the country. Another 21 strike drones were hit in 8 locations.

