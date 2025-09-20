Zelensky announced the creation of assault troops in Ukraine

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that in the near future, assault troops will legally appear in Ukraine as a separate branch of the Armed Forces.

He said this while talking to journalists, Suspilne reports.

The President emphasized that the assault battalions and regiments that appeared in 2025 showed "good results."

However, the Russian military decided to copy this system, which contributed to the decision to bring the assault troops into the legal sphere. According to Zelensky, preparations are currently underway to announce this decision.

"We will now create separate assault troops, this decision has been made. Everything is being prepared now, and I think in about a week or ten days, everything will be working. Modern assault troops with a drone component, with everything else. Of course, they work together today, assault regiments with the AAT perform joint tasks," the head of state said.