Zelenskyy to meet with Trump at the UN General Assembly in New York

The Presidents of Ukraine and the United States, Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Donald Trump, will meet on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly, which will be held September 21-24 in New York.

Zelenskyy stated this at a meeting with journalists, Interfax-Ukraine reports.

According to the President of Ukraine, in the United States he has planned a series of bilateral negotiations, meetings with businesses, discussions on technology and defense, as well as a meeting with the President of the United States.

Zelensky stressed that he would like to hear signals from Donald Trump regarding security guarantees for Ukraine and further sanctions against Russia.

"We have prepared the basis for security guarantees that Europe is ready for, taking into account that the United States will be there. We have had many discussions, there was a dialogue at various levels, including among the leadership of our armies and general staffs, with Europeans, with Americans... I would like to receive these signals for myself: how close we are to understanding that security guarantees from all partners will be what we need," Volodymyr Zelenskyy emphasized.

A separate meeting between the first ladies of Ukraine and the United States, Olena Zelenska and Melania Trump, is also possible in New York. The meeting is expected to be devoted to humanitarian issues, in particular the topic of the return of Ukrainian children.

In addition, Ukraine is counting on holding a summit on the return of Ukrainian children abducted by Russians. 38 delegations are ready to participate in it.

Also, according to the president, the fifth summit of the international "Crimean Platform" will be held at the UN General Assembly — Ukraine is counting on the participation of approximately 30 countries.

Earlier, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine reported that the Ukrainian delegation led by President Zelensky will participate in the 80th session of the UN General Assembly in the United States next week.

