In Ukraine, a Russian National Guard general who commanded the dispersal of peaceful protests during the occupation of Kherson was convicted in absentia

Russian Colonel General, Commander of the Ural District of the Russian Guard, Vladimir Spiridonov, was sentenced in absentia to 15 years in prison.

This was reported by the press service of the SBU.

According to the investigation, at the beginning of the full-scale war, the Russian Spiridonov participated in the capture of the Kherson region.

At that time, he led a consolidated group, which included 4 tactical groups, a special forces unit, and an operational unit of the Russian Guard.

At the beginning of the occupation of Kherson, on Spiridonovʼs orders, the Russian occupiers forcibly dispersed peaceful protests in the city center. Armed soldiers kidnapped protesters, took them to prisons, and tortured them.

Before the liberation of the right-bank Kherson region, the Russian colonel general fled to the Russian Federation, where he received a promotion for his war crimes.

In Ukraine, he was found guilty of crimes of aggression and sentenced in absentia to 15 years in prison.

