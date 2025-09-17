Russia attacked Ukraine with two types of missiles and over 170 drones. How the air defense worked

On the night of September 17, the Russian army attacked Ukraine with an “Iskander-M”/KN-23 ballistic missile, an S-300 anti-aircraft guided missile, and 172 “Shahed”, “Gerbera”, and other types of drones.

This is reported by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The Russians launched the missiles from the Rostov and Kursk regions of the Russian Federation. The drones were launched from the territory of temporarily occupied Crimea, as well as from such Russian destinations as Kursk, Bryansk, Oryol, Millerovo, and Primorsko-Akhtarsk.

Of the total number of drones launched, over 100 were “Shahed” drones.

The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine.

The air defense neutralized 136 enemy “Shahed”, “Gerbera” and other types of drones in the north, south and east of the country. Missiles and 36 strike UAVs were hit in 13 locations.