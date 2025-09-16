The EU plans to wind down the temporary protection program for Ukrainians. What they offer in return

The Council of the European Union has approved recommendations for the gradual winding down of the temporary protection program for Ukrainians, which runs until March 4, 2027.

This was reported by the EU press service.

The recommendations provide for uniform conditions for all EU member states for the future, when the situation in Ukraine becomes safe to live in.

Danish Minister of Immigration and Integration Kaare Dybwad Bek stressed that while the war continues, the EUʼs solidarity with the Ukrainian people remains unwavering. At the same time, he said, proper preparations need to be made for the day when Ukrainians decide to return home.

The main recommendations boil down to a transition from temporary protection to other legal residence programs in the EU. For example, the blocʼs member states believe that the EU should offer Ukrainians residence permits issued in connection with their employment, study or family reunification.

It is also proposed to establish voluntary return programs that would be valid for a limited period of time. Within the framework of these programs, participants would be granted temporary protection rights (for example, related to housing, health care, and education).

Another proposed campaign concerns so-called study visits, which allow Ukrainians, without losing their temporary status, to visit Ukraine in order to independently assess the conditions for their return. The conditions for these study visits should be agreed upon between EU countries.

The document also provides for the launch of information campaigns on the possibilities of applying for another legal status and on the voluntary return program.

EU member states can also create Unity Hubs — centers that will serve as contact points for Ukrainians, help with documents, and provide advice on employment, both in the host country and in Ukraine. Their maintenance will be carried out at the expense of the European Union.

Since March 2022, the European Union has granted temporary protection status to over 4.3 million Ukrainian citizens.

Author: Maryna Nesterova

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine, please follow us on X.