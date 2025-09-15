Norway has launched a training camp for Ukrainian military in Poland

Norway has set up a Jomsborg training camp in eastern Poland, where Norwegian instructors are training Ukrainian soldiers. It is called one of the largest Norwegian camps abroad and the exact location is not disclosed.

This is reported by the Norwegian media NRK.

This training camp is part of Operation Legion, which supplies weapons and equipment to Ukraine. The initiative is led by Norway, but involves all Nordic countries, the Baltic states, and Poland.

Construction on Jomsborg began this summer. Tens of thousands of trees were cut down to make way for tents and shooting ranges. Poland was chosen because it needed a safe training location that “Russian missiles and strike drones would not be able to reach”.

The first Ukrainian soldiers are already in Poland — training at the training camp has begun.

When the camp is fully equipped and all work is completed, it will be able to accommodate several hundred Ukrainian soldiers. If the training is very specialized, there will be fewer soldiers, and if the scope of basic training is large, there will be more.

That is, the number of places in the camp will depend on the type of training that will be conducted there.

First, Ukrainian soldiers will take a stress management course. The instructor says they are creating a realistic scenario to overcome stress reactions on the battlefield.

The brigade instructor emphasizes that the training at the camp will also be bilateral. Ukrainian instructors will provide the Norwegians with important insights into the challenges they face and the trends they see on the front.

