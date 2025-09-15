“Army ID Directory” and five new report templates — several updates have appeared in “Army+” at once

The “Army+” application for military personnel has been updated to version 2.5.0. The developers have added several new features.

This was reported by the press service of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine.

Among the new features for the military, the application has the “Army ID Directory”. It allows you to store multiple “Army ID” identifiers — nine-digit military personnel numbers through which you can submit electronic reports to “Army+”.

Now, when creating a document, simply select the desired ID from the list. For example, if the commander went on vacation, you can immediately substitute the saved ID of the temporary acting commander.

You can also manage the directory in the application — add new entries or delete outdated ones.

In addition, new report templates have appeared in the "Army+" 2.5.0 update:

for a one-time cash benefit (in case of disability or partial loss of working capacity due to an injury during service);

for blood donation for those who want to become a donor. After donating blood, the serviceman is entitled to an additional day of rest or can add it to a future vacation;

for an income certificate for processing (for example, a visa, loan or tax deduction);

for a certificate of the circumstances of the injury to confirm the circumstances of the injury, contusion or mutilation;

for retirement upon reaching the age limit for military personnel who have reached the age limit and want to retire from service.

The component of adding files in the report on the change of place of service in the Armed Forces of Ukraine and the National Guard has also changed.

The application allows you to recognize and scan documents directly through the smartphone camera, and the system warns the user about possible duplicates.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine, please follow us on X.