“Tinder scammer” Simon Levaev detained in Georgia

Simon Levaev (aka Shimon Hayut), the hero of the Netflix film "Tinder Scam," was detained at Batumi airport for extorting money from women on a dating app.

This is reported by The Jerusalem Post.

According to the publication, Leviev was detained on Sunday, September 14. According to his lawyer, the reason for the detention is still unknown.

"I spoke to him this morning after his detention, but we still donʼt understand the reasons. He traveled freely around the world," the publication quotes lawyer Leviev as saying.

The information about the detention of an Israeli citizen was confirmed to the Georgian media outlet “Rustavi 2” by the Georgian Ministry of Internal Affairs. The TV channel writes that Leviev was wanted by Interpol.

Israeli citizen Simon Leviev (35) became known as a scammer after Netflix released the documentary series “Tinder Scam” in 2022. Several of Leviev’s former girlfriends accused him of meeting women on the app for years, pretending to be a wealthy businessman and heir to diamond magnate Lev Leviev, and then extorting money from them.

