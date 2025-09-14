Russia attacked Ukraine with a missile and 58 drones at night. How many did the air defense neutralize?

On the night of September 14, the Russian army launched a ballistic missile and 58 Shahed attack UAVs and simulator drones of various types into Ukraine.

This is reported by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

This time, the Russians launched an “Iskander-M”/KN-23 missile and drones from locations such as Kursk, Bryansk, Millerovo, and Primorsko-Akhtarsk. More than 25 of the UAVs launched were "Shahed" drones.

The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine.

Ukrainian air defense neutralized 52 enemy UAVs in the north, south, east, and center of the country.

Missile hits and 6 strike UAVs were recorded in three locations, and debris fell in two locations.

The Air Force warned that in the morning the enemy would attack with a new wave of UAVs from the northeast.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine, please follow us on X.