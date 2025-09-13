110 000 people took to the streets of London for an anti-immigration protest

Around 110 000 people took part in an anti-immigration march in central London, while a rally in support of migrants was held in the British capital.

This is reported by the BBC and The Guardian.

The anti-immigration protest is called “Let’s Unite the Kingdom”. It was initiated by Tommy Robinson, a British far-right activist who supports Donald Trump’s policies, has spread conspiracy theories about the COVID-19 pandemic, and called for breaking the quarantine regime in Britain.

He also opposes aid from the United Kingdom to Ukraine and has spread conspiracy theories about an alleged child trafficking crisis in Ukraine.

The "United Kingdom" rally gathered in Whitehall, where they listened to a series of speeches, including one from American billionaire Elon Musk, who spoke via video link. He called for "change of government" in the UK, among other things.

The first half of the day passed relatively peacefully, but later London police reported an "unacceptable level of violence" — bottles, flares and other objects were thrown at them. Nine people were arrested.

At the same time, about 5 000 people joined the protest organized by the "Speak Up Against Racism" movement.

