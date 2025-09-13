In Kyiv, a drunk driver hit a military woman at a pedestrian crossing and fled the scene of the accident

In Kyiv, police detained a drunk driver who hit a military vehicle at a pedestrian crossing and fled the scene of the accident.

This was reported by the Kyiv police.

At around 1:00 PM, on September 13, a traffic accident occurred at the intersection of Kharkiv Highway and Bratslavska Street. According to preliminary information, a 44-year-old female driver of a Volkswagen was driving in the first lane of the road, ignored a red traffic light, and hit a 23-year-old female servicewoman who was crossing the road at a pedestrian crossing.

After the incident, the driver left the scene, but was soon found and detained by law enforcement officers.

1 3



Previous slide Next slide Fullscreen mode

The woman told police that her husband was driving the car, who allegedly fled the scene of the accident. However, law enforcement officers denied this information and determined that the driver was intoxicated — 3.11 ppm.

The victim received numerous injuries and was hospitalized.

The police have launched an investigation into the violation of traffic safety rules while intoxicated.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine, please follow us on X.