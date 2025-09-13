Man arrested in Poland for stealing Prime Minister Tuskʼs Lexus

In the early morning of September 13, a man suspected of stealing Polish Prime Minister Donald Tuskʼs Lexus was detained at Gdansk Airport.
This was reported by the Pomeranian Voivodeship police.
The detainee is a 41-year-old resident of Sopot, a Polish citizen. He was detained just before his flight to Bulgaria. The man did not resist.
RMF FM writes that the detainee was already known to the police — he has a criminal record for fraud and crimes against health and life.
