The Polish Sejm has adopted a law that establishes new requirements for payments for Ukrainians

The Polish Sejm has adopted a new law that extends the legal status of refugees from Ukraine until March 4, 2026, but at the same time defines new requirements for receiving the "800 plus" cash assistance.

This is reported by the Polish media outlet RAR.

227 deputies voted for the document, 194 voted against, and seven abstained.

The new law stipulates that foreigners will only be able to receive benefits if they work and their children study in a Polish school. Among the exceptions are people with disabilities. In addition, the foreigner must receive at least 50% of the minimum wage — in 2025 this is PLN 2 333 gross.

The Polish Social Insurance Institution will check every month whether the foreigner has worked. If he did not have a job in a particular month, the payment will be suspended. The Border Guard database will also be checked to see if the person has left Poland.

To better identify foreigners and their children, a mandatory number will be introduced in the general electronic population registration system (PESEL). When it is issued, it will be checked whether the children are in Poland.

Databases of various institutions are being integrated to more easily monitor the rights of foreigners and prevent payment fraud.

In addition, Ukrainian citizens will be restricted from accessing certain medical services — health care programs, rehabilitation, dentistry, and medications.



Now the law must also be supported by the Senate and then signed by the president.

Polish President Karol Nawrocki vetoed a bill on payments and free medical care for unemployed Ukrainians on August 25. He stated that assistance should only be provided to refugees who commit to working in Poland.

The bill provided for the extension of temporary protection for citizens of Ukraine fleeing the war until March 4, 2026. In addition, it clarified the conditions for the payment of the "800 Plus" benefit so that children who graduated from high school before reaching the age of 18 and fulfill their educational obligations by attending higher education institutions or qualifying professional courses could also receive it.

