Russia attacked Ukraine with a ballistic missile and over 150 drones. How many did the air defense shoot down?

On the night of September 13, the Russian army attacked Ukraine with an “Iskander-M”/KN-23 ballistic missile and 164 “Shahed”, “Gerbera”, and other types of drones. About 90 of them were Shaheds.

This is reported by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

This time, the Russians launched drones from such Russian destinations as Kursk, Oryol, Bryansk, Millerovo, and Primorsko-Akhtarsk.

The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine.

The Air Force reports that the air defense neutralized 137 enemy “Shahed”, Gerber, and other types of drones in the north, south, east, and center of the country.

The missile and 27 strike UAVs hit 9 places, and debris fell in three more.

