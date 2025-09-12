The NABU detective got into an accident on the border of the Lviv region and Subcarpathia. What is known

On the evening of September 11, an accident involving a detective from the National Anti-Corruption Bureau (NABU) occurred between the villages of Vovchatychi (Lviv region) and Pomonyata (Ivano-Frankivsk region).

This was reported by the State Bureau of Investigation (SBI).

At around 7:00 PM, a truck and a passenger car owned by NABU collided.

As a result of the accident, the truck driver received serious injuries. He was hospitalized to the Ivano-Frankivsk Regional Clinical Hospital, where doctors are currently providing him with emergency care. The NABU detective received bruises and minor injuries and is also in the hospital.

Criminal proceedings were opened under Part 2 of Article 286 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine — violation of road safety rules, which caused serious bodily injuries.

NABU confirmed the accident and noted that their employee was on a business trip and sober at the time of the incident.

Currently, priority investigative actions are underway: inspecting the scene of the incident, interviewing witnesses, and seizing physical evidence.

