Russia attacked Ukraine with 40 drones. How many did air defense shoot down?

On the night of September 12, the Russian army attacked Ukraine with 40 Shahed, Gerber, and other types of drones. More than 20 of them were “Shahed” drones.

The Air Force reports this.

This time, the Russians launched drones from such Russian destinations as Kursk, Millerovo, and Primorsko-Akhtarsk.

The air attack was repelled by anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine.

The air defense neutralized 33 enemy “Shahed”, “Gerbera” UAVs and drones of other types in the north, east, and center of the country.

Another 6 strike UAVs were hit in three places.

