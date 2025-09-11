Russia launched 66 drones over Ukraine overnight, most of them “Shahed” drones

During the night of September 11, Russian forces once again attacked Ukraine with attack drones. The sky defenders managed to neutralize 62 enemy targets.

This was reported by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

That night, the Russians launched “Shahed”, “Gerbera”, and other types of drones from areas such as Kursk, Millerovo, and Primorsko-Akhtarsk (Russian Federation).

The air attack was repelled by anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine.

The Air Defense Forces neutralized 62 enemy air targets in the north, south, and east of the country. 4 strike UAVs were recorded being hit in three locations.

