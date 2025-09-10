Renewal of the work of the military medical commission and compensation for losses due to the war — the government adopted some decisions

At its meeting on September 10, the Cabinet of Ministers adopted a number of important decisions regarding security and defense, compensation for damages, reconstruction, and other areas.

This was stated by the Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko.

Security and defense

The work of the military medical commissions (MMC).

The government has approved a single standard of examination for all Defense Forces. The rules of military medical examination of the Armed Forces of Ukraine will now apply to the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU), the Foreign Intelligence Service, the State Border Guard Service, the National Guard, and the State Security Department.

All of them will use a single Schedule of Diseases to determine fitness for service. Medical examinations for military personnel of these bodies will be conducted in their own medical facilities, or if they are not available, in civilian hospitals under contracts.

The Cabinet of Ministers also simplified the process of undergoing medical and military medical examinations, including remotely, for military personnel and victims who are undergoing long-term treatment abroad (12 months or more) and cannot undergo an examination in Ukraine.

Compensation for damages due to war.

Soon, it will be possible to file an application for compensation not only for the death and disappearance of loved ones, damage to health, or lost property, but also for forced departures abroad, deportation of children and adults, loss of housing, work, or oneʼs own business.

Filing an application for compensation for damages, losses, or harm to the Register of Damages Caused by the Russian Federationʼs Aggression against Ukraine continues to work, as before, through "Diia".

Infrastructure

Reconstruction.

The government has approved 39 reconstruction projects worth UAH 1 billion. They concern water supply, sewage, and hospital rehabilitation.

According to Svyrydenko, no additional expenditures from the state budget are required — the funds have been redistributed between already approved projects.

Protection of critical infrastructure in communities.

The governmentʼs decision allows for additional subsidies to be directed to local budgets not only for the construction of shelters, the restoration of damaged community life support facilities in deoccupied and affected territories, but also for the protection of critical infrastructure facilities.

Among other solutions are the following:

Education.

The terms of payment of annual monetary remuneration for conscientious work to teachers have been updated, and from now on it must be paid to all pedagogical employees of all institutions and organizations, regardless of departmental subordination. Also, at the Cabinet level, the right of local authorities to establish other types and amounts of additional payments to pedagogical employees than those established by government decisions has been regulated.

The additional payment was set at 20% of the official salary for organizing inclusive training for teachers-methodologists in preschool education institutions.

Ecology.

The government has approved the procedure for maintaining the Unified Register of Integrated Environmental Permits. The register will become part of the EcoSystem, and the administrator will be the Ministry of Economy. It will ensure electronic interaction between business, government agencies, and the public.

Business will receive a single "digital window" for documents, government — electronic procedures without papers, the public — open access to eco-data.

Driverʼs licenses.

Truck drivers can obtain the right to drive a truck with a trailer more easily and quickly.

Now, during martial law, category C drivers who have undergone retraining and passed a practical exam have the right to drive category CE vehicles without the requirement to have one year of experience. The government has amended the Regulation on the procedure for issuing driverʼs licenses and admitting citizens to drive vehicles.

