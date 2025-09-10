Far-right activist Charlie Kirk shot in the US

Charlie Kirk, an activist and head of the leading conservative youth organization Turning Point USA, was shot in the US. The shooting occurred while the activist was speaking at an event on the campus of Utah Valley University.

NBC News and The New York Times write about this.

About 20 minutes after the speech began, shots rang out in front of students and community members.

University spokeswoman Ellen Traynor said the shooter fired from a nearby building about 200 feet away and was detained. The NYT later reported that the suspect was not the shooter.

Kirkʼs security took him away after the shooting. His condition is currently unknown, but he was reportedly injured.

The US President Donald Trump has already reacted to the shooting, calling Kirk "a wonderful man from beginning to end".

Charlie Kirk is an American political activist, blogger, and host of the podcast The Charlie Kirk Show. He is a Republican and is known for his advocacy of conservative views, criticism of liberal ideas, and calls for the end of US financial aid to Ukraine.

