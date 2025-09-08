The Ministry of Defense has updated the procedure for payments to families of deceased servicemen. What has changed?

Since September, the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine has updated the procedure for assigning and paying one-time cash assistance in the event of the death of Ukrainian servicemen during the period of martial law.

This was reported by the press service of the Ministry of Defense.

The goal of the changes was to ensure stable and predictable financial support for family members of fallen defenders, taking into account the increase in defense spending.

The new rules will apply to deaths officially certified by a death certificate starting from September 1, 2025. For family members of the deceased whose death was certified before this date, the procedure and terms of payments remain unchanged.

So, the new payment procedure provides for:

the total amount of one-time cash assistance remains unchanged and amounts to UAH 15 million;

payment of 1/5 of the total amount of the general partnership interest (UAH 3 million) will be made immediately;

Payment of 4/5 of the aid amount (UAH 12 million) will be made in stages over 80 months according to a fixed schedule. This is equivalent to approximately UAH 150 000 per month.

Such payment rules will apply to all units of the Security and Defense Forces of Ukraine.

As previously reported, a one-time cash benefit of UAH 15 million can now be received by family members of servicemen who died in captivity during martial law — now the cause of death of the soldiers will not affect this.

However, the law does not apply to the families of those soldiers who surrendered to captivity voluntarily.

