The occupiers destroyed all Ukrainian murals and monuments in Mariupol. What did they come up with to replace them?

Russian invaders in temporarily occupied Mariupol in the Donetsk region destroyed all Ukrainian murals, monuments, and pedestals and replaced them with their own.

This was reported in the Mariupol City Council.

Now the city is being filled with murals with Russian tricolors, propaganda of "friendship with the cities of the Russian Federation", "heroes of the Northern Military District", Peter I and Catherine II.

The city council emphasized that the occupiers are doing all this in order to symbolically de-Ukrainize the city and impose a pro-Russian narrative.

"The city is being forcibly Russified, and historical events are being deliberately distorted," the Mariupol City Council emphasized.

Also, volunteer and director of Mariupol Television Mykola Osichenko told Espresso that the occupiers renamed Azovstalska Street to Tulsky Avenue and erected a monument to a gingerbread man and a samovar there.