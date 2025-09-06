“I canʼt go to the capital of this terrorist.” Zelensky on Putinʼs offer to meet in Moscow

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, in response to Kremlin leader Vladimir Putinʼs offer to meet in Moscow, said that he could come to Kyiv.

Zelensky said this in an interview with ABC News.

"I cannot go to Moscow when my country is under rocket fire, under attack every day. I cannot go to the capital of this terrorist," the Ukrainian president said.

He is convinced that Putin understands this.

Putin invited Zelensky to meet in Moscow on September 3, if he was ready. The next day, Volodymyr Zelensky said that Russia was doing everything it could to postpone the meeting. The president added that the fact that Russia has started talking about a meeting is already good, but so far “we do not see the desire to end the war”.

The US President Donald Trump, at the end of talks with Volodymyr Zelensky and European leaders at the White House, called the head of the Kremlin. After the conversation, he wrote that he had begun preparations for a trilateral meeting with Zelensky and Putin.

At that time, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz said: Trump agreed that the meeting between Zelensky and Putin would take place within the next two weeks.

Ukraine supports a meeting in any format: both trilateral (with Trumpʼs participation) and bilateral. However, there are currently no real signs that Zelensky and Putin will meet in the near future.

