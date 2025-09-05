4 Ukrainian soldiers who had been hiding for over 3 years were evacuated from the occupation

4 Ukrainian servicemen have been evacuated from the temporarily occupied territory of Ukraine. They had been hiding there from Russian security forces for almost 4 years.

The video of the military meeting with their families was published by the Commander of the Naval Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksiy Neizhpapa.

The story began when a Marine Corps soldier who had been released from Russian captivity said that his twin brother had been seriously wounded during fighting in eastern Ukraine and was in a local hospital. Doctors helped the wounded soldier hide from the Russians.

The command of the Ukrainian Navy began planning a special operation to evacuate the serviceman. Later, it turned out that three servicemen of the National Guard of Ukraine were in the hospital with the marine.

All four had been forced to hide from Russian security forces for more than three years.

The Navyʼs special reconnaissance unit "Yanhola" conducted an operation and evacuated a marine National Guardsmen, and a hospital worker who was helping to hide the Ukrainian soldiers. The operation was carried out in several stages.

The soldiers are now safe and have finally been reunited with their families.

Recently, the story of another Ukrainian soldier became known. 33-year-old National Guardsman Vladyslav survived after being tortured by Russian troops, who cut his throat and threw him into a pit. The man managed to crawl for five days to reach Ukrainian positions.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine, please follow us on X.