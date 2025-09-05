Russia attacked Ukraine with 7 missiles and over 150 drones. There were hits

On the night of September 5, the Russian army attacked Ukraine with 157 Shahed attack UAVs and simulator drones of various types, as well as 7 more missiles.

The Air Force reports this.

This time, the Russians launched drones from the territory of temporarily occupied Crimea, as well as from such Russian destinations as Kursk, Bryansk, Millerovo, Oryol, and Primorsko-Akhtarsk.

The Russians also launched six S-300 anti-aircraft guided missiles from the Kursk region, and a Kh-59 guided aircraft missile was launched from the Voronezh region.

The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare and UAV units, and mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine. Ukrainian air defense neutralized 121 enemy Shahed UAVs and simulator drones of various types in the north and east of the country.

Another 7 missiles and 35 strike UAVs hit 10 locations.

