The Armed Forces of Ukraine will create an echeloned system to counter Russian drones. What is it about?

The Armed Forces of Ukraine continue to build up their capabilities to counter Russian attack drones of the “Shahed” and “Geran” types. To this end, the military will create an echeloned system.

This was stated by the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi.

He emphasized that the current task of the military leadership is to form more crews, train more fighter operators, and provide them with more effective weapons and radar stations.

The Chief of Staff was informed about the effectiveness of the counter-drone unitsʼ tasks and the existing problematic issues. According to Syrskyi, this area is a priority for both the state and him personally.

"After all, the security of the Ukrainian rear depends on the effectiveness of our ʼanti-Shahedʼ system and the reliability of missile defense. Therefore, we continue to select personnel to staff the crews of UAV interceptors, and we are forming new regular units," the Commander-in-Chief noted.

Following the meeting, the general set the task of eliminating shortcomings and strengthening work on interceptor drones.

Ukraine is ramping up production of drone interceptors. As of late June, four companies were doing so. However, President Volodymyr Zelensky noted that scaling up takes time and money. He added that the interceptors shoot down dozens of enemy drones when they attack Ukraine.

