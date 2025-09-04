He tortured and robbed civilians during the occupation of the Kherson region: the head of the “Akhmat” unit was charged in absentia

Prosecutors have identified the commander of a platoon of the Russian National Guardʼs special forces unit "Akhmat", who tortured civilians and robbed their property during the occupation of the Kherson region. The occupier was informed of the suspicion in absentia.

This was reported by the Prosecutor General Ruslan Kravchenko.

It is known that in November 2022, the occupier, together with accomplices, broke into the yard of a family of entrepreneurs in Kherson. Threatening the woman and her son, he demanded to know where their father was.

The occupant received no response and began brutally beating and torturing the boy in front of his mother. When the owner returned, the occupants used his son as a hostage and demanded $80 000.

After receiving the money, the Russian military forced the owners to sign fabricated "purchase and sale agreements" for the property.

In the end, the Russian invaders stole 12 cars with trailers, as well as a motorboat, from the family. The total amount of damage to the family, according to law enforcement officials, is UAH 17 million.

The platoon commander was reported on suspicion of ill-treatment of civilians and other violations of the laws and customs of war. Law enforcement officers are identifying others involved in the crime.

