Media: Trumpʼs special envoy Witkoff arrives in France ahead of Coalition of the Willing summit

The US Special Representative Steve Witkoff arrived in the French capital, Paris, on September 3. The following day, a meeting of the "Coalition of the Willing" is scheduled to take place there.

This was reported by the Devdiscourse publication, citing diplomatic sources.

It is currently unknown whether Witkoff will participate directly in the meeting. However, he is expected to hold talks with the Ukrainian delegation.

The publication writes that Witkoffʼs arrival in Paris fuels rumors about his possible participation in "a crucial meeting with countries that have united to support Ukraine against Russian aggression".

Coalition of the Willing Summit: What is known?

On Thursday, September 4, a summit of the "Coalition of the Willing" will be held in Paris, initiated by the leaders of Great Britain and France, Keir Starmer and Emmanuel Macron.

The meeting will be attended by 34 leaders, including German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, the NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte, and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky will also participate in the meeting, which will be held in a hybrid format.

The summit participants will discuss security guarantees for Ukraine. The Elysee Palace also reported that during the meeting the leaders plan to call the US President Donald Trump.

On the eve of the summit, Volodymyr Zelensky had already arrived in France, where he held a joint briefing with President Macron.

