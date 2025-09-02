Russia attacked Ukraine with 150 drones. How many of them were shot down by air defenses?

On the night of September 2, the Russian army attacked Ukraine with 150 Shahed attack UAVs and simulator drones of various types.

This is reported by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

This time, the Russians launched drones from the territory of temporarily occupied Ukrainian Crimea, as well as from such Russian destinations as Kursk, Bryansk, Millerovo, and Primorsko-Akhtarsk.

The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare and UAV units, and mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine.

Ukrainian air defense neutralized 120 enemy Shahed UAVs and simulator drones of various types in the north, south, east, and center of the country.

The remaining 30 drones were hit in 9 places, and drone debris fell in another five places.

