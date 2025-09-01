Slovak Prime Minister Fico reported meetings with Putin and Zelensky

Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico said he will meet with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in the coming days.

Fico reported this in an address to citizens on the occasion of the Constitution Day of Slovakia.

The Slovak Prime Minister says he will travel to China on September 3 for a parade to mark the anniversary of Japanʼs surrender in the World War II. He will be joined by 26 foreign heads of state and government.

The Slovak Prime Minister is scheduled to meet with Putin in Beijing. And on the evening of September 5, Fico will meet with Ukrainian leader Zelensky in Slovakia. The details of the meeting and the topic of their talks are not yet known.

The Slovak prime minister will also hold meetings with Chinese leader Xi Jinping and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. According to him, Xi, Modi and Putin “represent billions of people” and “have their own opinions, right or wrong”.

Fico also noted that he had informed EU representatives in advance about his trip to Beijing.

As sources told the Financial Times, European leaders will meet in Paris on September 4 at the invitation of French President Emmanuel Macron to continue discussions on security guarantees for Ukraine.

