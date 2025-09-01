In Germany, an Iraqi citizen pushed a 16-year-old Ukrainian girl under a train. What is known

In the German city of Friedland, a 31-year-old Iraqi man pushed a 16-year-old Ukrainian girl from Mariupol under a train. The murder investigation is ongoing.

This is reported by the German publication Stern.

As law enforcement officials explained, the attacker initially tried to hide his crime — the man himself led the police to the girlʼs body and claimed that he accidentally found it on the platform.

However, law enforcement officers found evidence that proves the opposite:

the attacker was drunk — 1.35 ppm of alcohol was recorded in his blood;

There was a mark on the deceasedʼs shoulder from a strong squeeze.

At the time of the attack, the girl was talking on the phone with her grandfather, when suddenly he heard a scream.

At the police station, the suspect began to behave aggressively, so he was transferred to a psychiatric hospital. Preliminary, he was under the supervision of doctors with a diagnosis of "paranoid schizophrenia".

It is known that the man had previously repeatedly requested asylum in Germany, but was refused and deported to Lithuania.

No connection was established between the girl and the perpetrator.

The family of the deceased, who fled the war in Mariupol, is now preparing for the funeral. The municipality has declared a period of deep mourning for the community and organized a fundraiser for the affected family.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine, please follow us on X.