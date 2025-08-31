Russian military shot civilian in the Donetsk region — prosecutorʼs office launches investigation

A Russian army soldier shot and killed a civilian in the village of Novoekonomichne, Pokrovsk district, on August 8, 2025. The Donetsk prosecutorʼs office has launched an investigation into the war crime.

This was reported by the department.

According to the investigation, the Russian soldier hid behind the garage of the house. When he saw a man in the yard, he killed him with a well-aimed shot from an automatic weapon.

Investigations are currently underway to identify the deceased and the Russian serviceman involved in the crime.

