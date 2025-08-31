Russia launched over 140 drones over Ukraine. How the air defense worked

On the night of August 31, the Russian army attacked Ukraine with 142 Shahed attack UAVs and simulator drones of various types.

This is reported by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

This time, the Russians launched drones from the territory of temporarily occupied Ukrainian Crimea, as well as from such Russian destinations as Kursk, Millerovo, and Primorsko-Akhtarsk.

The air attack was repelled by anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine. Ukrainian air defense neutralized 126 enemy Shahed UAVs and various types of simulator drones in the north, south, and east of the country.

However, another 16 enemy drones were hit in 10 places, and debris fell in another six.

