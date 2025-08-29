Air Force: The air defence systems neutralized most of the Russian drones on the night of August 29. How many targets were there?

On the night of August 29, the Russian army attacked Ukraine with 68 Shahed attack UAVs and simulator drones of various types.

This is reported by the Air Force.

This time, the Russians launched drones from such Russian destinations as Kursk, Millerovo, Bryansk, and Primorsko-Akhtarsk.

The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Ukrainian Defense Forces. Thus, the air defense neutralized 46 enemy Shahed UAVs and various types of simulator drones in the north and east of the country.

Another 22 UAVs were hit in 9 locations in the Donetsk and Dnipropetrovsk regions.

