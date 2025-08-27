The “Nash Krai” party reported its dissolution. All party funds will be transferred to the Armed Forces of Ukraine

The political party “Nash Krai” reported its self-dissolution on August 27 due to "critical reputational damage". Prior to this, the Supreme Court had allowed its activities.

This is stated in the address of party members and party deputies.

The decision to dissolve itself was made at the partyʼs extraordinary 40th congress. They called the step "difficult, but mature and politically responsible" and emphasized that despite the partyʼs victory in the courts, it had suffered "critical reputational damage".

The political force noted that from the first days of the full-scale war, 926 party members went to the front as volunteers, and over the 10 years of the partyʼs active activity, there was "not a single statement in favour of the Russian Federation".

"We are convinced that responsibility for betrayal or collaborationism must be personal. In any political force, there may be people who have chosen the path of betrayal, and they must suffer the punishment they deserve," the partyʼs statement says.

"Our Land" also added that the party had 10 000 members and was represented in local councils by almost 1 700 MPs.

The political force called on all party members, deputies, and their supporters to "continue to honestly fulfill their duties" until the next elections.

All remaining funds from the party accounts were promised to be directed to the needs of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. According to party co-chairman Oleksandr Mazurchak, the amount is about UAH 1 million.

What is known about the "Nash Krai" party?

The party was officially registered back in 2011 under the name “Bloc Party”. Three years later it was renamed "Nash Krai". According to the "Chesno" movement, the political force was created mainly by people from the previously banned pro-Russian Party of Regions.

"Nash Krai" was unofficially called the "party of mayors" because it elected many mayors in the 2015 elections.

In the 2020 local elections, the party received 1 937 mandates in local councils, placing seventh.

In 2024, the Eighth Administrative Court of Appeal granted the Ministry of Justiceʼs claim and banned the political party. Prior to this, the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) reported that some former leaders and functionaries of this political force were involved in subversive activities against Ukraine.

According to SBU, they spread anti-Ukrainian propaganda, called for the violent overthrow of the constitutional order, and some of the functionaries sided with the enemy and supported Russian military aggression.

In 2025, the Supreme Court overturned the decision to ban "Nash Krai".

