Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto reported that oil supplies through the “Druzhba” oil pipeline will be resumed on August 28 in a test mode and in smaller volumes.

The Hungarian politician wrote that this time, the Ukrainian attack on the oil pipelineʼs receiving point caused "such serious damage that restoration work will take several days".

According to him, supplies will resume on August 28 because “thanks to hard work, a technical solution has been found”. Szijjártó discussed the situation by phone with Russian Deputy Energy Minister Pavel Sorokin.

"I continue to find it shameful that some Hungarian politicians and media justify Ukrainians who are shelling the oil pipeline, while the European Commission only sends a message that ʼthere are no risks to energy supplyʼ," he noted and called on Ukraine not to attack the oil pipeline and not to expose Hungary to energy danger.

Szijjártó added that domestic commercial stocks are now sufficient, so strategic reserves have not been used.

In August, Ukrainian troops attacked the “Druzhba” oil pipeline, which supplies oil from Russia to Hungary and Slovakia, three times. The last time was on August 21. The Unecha oil pumping station was hit.

