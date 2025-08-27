Ivan Frankoʼs great-grandson died on his great-grandfatherʼs birthday

On the night of August 27, the great-grandson of Ukrainian poet Ivan Franko — Petro Halushchak — died. His great-grandfather was born on this day in 1856.

This was reported by the Department of Culture, Nationalities and Religions of the Lviv Regional State Administration.

Petro Halushchak died after a long and serious illness at the age of 77.

Throughout his life, he popularized the legacy of his great-grandfather Ivan Franko. The Lviv Regional Military Administration department adds that he became the living embodiment of the slogan "And You Are Franko! And All of Us Are Franko!".

"His activities were permeated with love for Ukraine, culture, and memory," the Regional State Administration emphasizes.

The Franko House Museum also said that during his lifetime, Petro Halushchak participated in many museum events, conducted authorʼs tours there, and also contributed to the replenishment of the Franko House funds.

What is known about Ivan Frankoʼs great-grandson?

Petro Halushchak is the son of Ivanna (Asa) Franko, daughter of Petro Franko and granddaughter of Ivan Franko. He was born on September 12, 1954 in Lviv. He studied at the Lviv Polytechnic Institute, Faculty of Automation, majoring in Information and Measuring Technology.

Petro worked as a design engineer at “Thermoprylad”. After serving in the Soviet army, he became a senior engineer at the Institute of Geology and Geochemistry of Fuel Fossils of the Academy of Sciences of the Ukrainian SSR.

In 1988, he married Olesya Yarosh. The couple has six sons. Petro Halushchak participated in the work of public organizations. In particular, he was one of the founders and deputy chairman of the Lviv Regional Union of Large Families of the Lviv Region "Happy Family".

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine, please follow us on X.