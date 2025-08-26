The IDP payments extended for another six months, but some conditions changed

Payments to internally displaced persons (IDPs) from the most vulnerable categories have been extended for another 6 months — until February 2026. The Cabinet of Ministers adopted a corresponding resolution on August 26.

This was reported by the Ministry of Social Policy of Ukraine.

Thus, payments were extended to people with disabilities of groups I-III, families with children under 18 (if children are studying, then up to 23 years old), and families consisting only of disabled people.

The government has also introduced some changes for those IDPs who wish to receive assistance. In particular, now, if there is more than UAH 100 000 in the deposit account, this will not become an obstacle to receiving assistance for orphans, children without parental care, and those who temporarily live with relatives, acquaintances, in a foster family, or in a family-type orphanage.

Also, from now on, if an able-bodied person who is unemployed registers with the employment center as unemployed within 6 months after the cessation of benefits, or finds a job, then their benefits will be resumed.

From November 1, 2023, the benefit is granted for 6 months to a family that first applied for the benefit, and is paid monthly to one family member based on each family member. For persons with disabilities and children, this amount is UAH 3 000, for others — UAH 2 000.

