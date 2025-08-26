Russia attacked DTEK mine in the Donetsk region — one dead and one injured. 146 miners trapped underground (UPD)

The mines of the Dobropillia community in the Donetsk region have been cut off due to shelling by the Russian army. It is known that 148 miners remain underground.

This was written by Mykhailo Volynets — the MP, the chairman of the Confederation of Free Trade Unions of Ukraine, the Vice-President of the All-European Confederation of Trade Unions.

Neither he nor the local authorities have provided any other details at this time.

UPD at 2:34 PM: Power has already been restored in the mines.

"All miners are being brought to the surface now [at 1:30 PM]. Power has been restored, people are being brought to the surface from two mines," Mykhailo Volynets said in a comment to Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty.

He said no miners were injured underground. He said the shelling, which temporarily knocked out power to the mines, occurred at 11:30 AM. The names of the affected mines are not being released for security reasons.

UPD at 3:23 PM: DTEK reported that the Russians attacked their mine — one worker was killed, three others were injured.

The victims are receiving all necessary assistance. As DTEK clarified, 146 miners were underground at the time of the mine power outage. They are now being lifted up.

