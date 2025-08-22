Mammoth tusk found in the Poltava region

A mammoth tusk was discovered during excavations in the Orzhytsk community in the Poltava region.

This was reported by the Center for the Protection and Research of Archaeological Monuments.

A local historian from the village of Zarih Natalia Pohorelova contacted the Center with a request to identify a random find that was discovered while digging clay on the edge of a forest.

Center specialist Mykhailo Kovalenko confirmed that the found object is part of a mammoth tusk. Due to erosion, it is in poor condition and unsuitable for display in a museum.

According to scientists, the tusk arrived in this area along with glacial deposits.

This is not the first paleontological discovery in this area. On September 16, 2005, the then head of the Orzhytsk district council announced that mammoth bones had been found in the territory of the Tarasiv brick factory quarry.

A few days before that, local schoolchildren had handed over several fragments of a mammoth tusk from the same area to the district museum.

