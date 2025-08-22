Yermak suggested Zelensky to reform the Office of the President of the Russian Federation

The head of the Presidential Office (OP) Andriy Yermak proposed to involve military personnel with combat experience in OP. Volodymyr Zelensky supported this idea.

Yermak reported this on social media.

According to him, the idea of the reform is that a significant number of the Officeʼs employees should be military personnel with proven combat experience in a full-scale war or veterans of combat operations.

Itʼs about employees at all levels and in every department. According to Yermak, the president has already supported this idea.

The head of OP emphasized that people who have been to the front know what discipline, responsibility, brotherhood, and caring are.

"I know well how the pace changes when people who have been through war are around. They are not looking for excuses, they are looking for solutions on how to achieve a result," added the head of the Presidentʼs Office.

He cited as an example his deputy, Colonel Pavlo Palisa, who was previously the commander of the 93rd separate mechanized brigade "Kholodnyi Yar".

"During the war, he was responsible for the lives of his subordinates and the success of combat operations. Now in the Office, he demonstrates the same speed, honesty, and integrity. For him, this means remaining true to himself and his country," Yermak emphasized.

He believes that this is the kind of culture that should be extended to the entire civil service in the future, as well as attracting veterans to business, IT, and the cultural sphere.

