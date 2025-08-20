Russia launched 2 ballistic missiles and almost 100 drones at Ukraine. How many targets did the air defense neutralize?

On the night of August 20, the Russian occupiers once again attacked Ukraine with ballistic missiles and strike UAVs. The Air Defense Forces neutralized one enemy missile and 62 drones.

This is reported by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The enemy launched two “Iskander-M” ballistic missiles from occupied Crimea, and 93 Shahed attack UAVs and simulator drones of various types from the following directions: Shatalovo, Bryansk, Millerovo, Primorsko-Akhtarsk, which are in the Russian Federation, as well as Cape Chauda in Crimea.

Aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine repelled the attack that night.

The military reports the neutralization of 62 Russian drones and a ballistic missile in the north and east of the country.

Enemy missiles and strike UAVs hit 20 locations that night. In particular, the Dnipropetrovsk region, Odesa region, and Okhtyrka in the Sumy region were under attack.

