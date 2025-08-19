WP: During the meeting, Zelensky thanked Trump about 11 times in 4.5 minutes

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky thanked the US President Donald Trump about 11 times over 4.5 minutes during a meeting at the White House on August 18.

This is reported by The Washington Post.

The President of Ukraine thanked Trump for hosting him and other world leaders at the White House, for introducing him to other guests and the media, and for a “very good conversation”. Volodymyr Zelensky also thanked the US President for giving him a map of Ukraine.

CNN adds that the Ukrainian leader said the words "thank you" four times within the first 10 seconds of his brief speech.

"Thank you for the invitation, and thank you very much for your efforts, personal efforts, to stop the killings and to stop this war. Thank you for taking this opportunity, a big thank you to your wife," he said.