On the night of Zelensky-Trump talks, Russia attacked Ukraine with missiles and 270 drones

On the night of August 19, the Russian army launched 270 drones and 10 missiles to strike Ukraine.

This is reported by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

From the evening of August 18 until the morning of the next day, the enemy attacked Ukraine with 280 air attack vehicles, namely 270 Shahed strike UAVs and simulator drones of various types, 5 “Iskander-M” ballistic missiles and 5 Kh-101 cruise missiles from strategic aviation aircraft over the Caspian Sea.

The Russians launched drones from the Kursk, Millerovo, and Primorsky-Akhtarsk directions, and ballistic missiles from the Rostov and Voronezh regions of the Russian Federation, as well as Crimea.

The Air Defense Forces reports neutralization of 236 enemy air targets, including:

230 Shahed-type UAVs and simulator drones of various types;

2 “Iskander-M” ballistic missiles;

4 X-101 cruise missiles.

Four missiles and 40 UAVs hit 16 places, debris fell in three locations. The consequences of the night attack are recorded in Dnipropetrovsk, Sumy, Poltava, Kharkiv regions and in Slovyansk (Donetsk region).

