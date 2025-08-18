Opendatabot: Almost 2 000 companies owe salaries to employees this year in Ukraine

According to the Unified Register of Debtors, as of August 2025, 35 471 wage debts were recorded in Ukraine. In total, 1 983 companies failed to pay their employeesʼ salaries. This is 11% more than at the end of 2021.

This was reported by the digital government data analysis service Opendatabot.

The most common debtors are state-owned enterprises and joint-stock companies. The largest number of proceedings were opened in the Sumy region (6 305), Kyiv (3 784) and Dnipropetrovsk region (2 456).

Men are more likely to have their salaries delayed — in 56% of cases.

The first place in the number of proceedings took Sumy Machine-Building Scientific and Production Association — 4 063 open cases. On the second place is “Karpatneftekhim” with 1 188 proceedings. On the next place is Sumy Machine-Building Scientific and Production Association "Engineering" — 1 015.

In addition, 7% of the total number of proceedings falls on various regional auto roads (oblavtodors) — 2 499 open proceedings for unpaid wages.

And among large Ukrainian financial groups, two companies in Dmytro Firtashʼs group have the largest debts due to unpaid salaries — 336 and two proceedings, respectively.

In general, companies manufacturing machinery and equipment are the most frequently delayed in salaries across the country — 5 681 cases (16% of the total). On second place (among wage debtors) are companies engaged in construction — 2 696 (or 7.6%). Companies producing chemical products close the top three — 2 670 (or 7.5%).

