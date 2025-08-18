A 10-year-old girl died after anesthesia in Kyiv. Law enforcement officers have launched an investigation

A 10-year-old girl died during anesthesia in one of the childrenʼs hospitals in the Obolonsky district of Kyiv.

This was reported by the National Police of Kyiv and the Kyiv City Prosecutorʼs Office.

The girl broke her arm about six months ago and the fracture was fixed with metal plates. Recently, the girl was injured again, so a second operation was planned.

During the cast removal, she was given anesthesia. According to the mother, after the drug was administered, the child suddenly became very agitated, her skin turned blue, and her blood pressure dropped sharply. They tried to resuscitate the girl for almost 3 hours, doctors administered medications to stabilize her condition, but they failed to save her.

An investigative and operational group from the territorial unit and the capitalʼs headquarters, juvenile inspectors, and a forensic expert worked at the scene.

Law enforcement officers have launched a pre-trial investigation under the article of the Criminal Code on improper performance of professional duties by a medical or pharmaceutical worker with serious consequences. A forensic medical examination has already been scheduled.

The examinations will establish the cause of the girlʼs death and the quality of the services provided by medical professionals.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine, please follow us on X.